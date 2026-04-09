Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.45 and traded as low as $45.32. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 9,547,970 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 906.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

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