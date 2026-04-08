Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $328.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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