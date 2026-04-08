Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.49, but opened at $58.68. Matador Resources shares last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 721,325 shares changing hands.

Key Stories Impacting Matador Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

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Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp sharply raised earnings estimates across 2026–2027 and maintained an “Overweight” rating with a $73 price target — analysts boosted quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027) and lifted FY2026 to $7.90 and FY2027 to $10.00, signaling materially higher forward earnings expectations. KeyCorp research via MarketBeat

KeyCorp sharply raised earnings estimates across 2026–2027 and maintained an “Overweight” rating with a $73 price target — analysts boosted quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027) and lifted FY2026 to $7.90 and FY2027 to $10.00, signaling materially higher forward earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Roth MKM reiterated a “Neutral” rating but raised its price target to $65 from $52 — the higher target narrows the gap to current levels (moderate upside implied) but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction to drive a strong buy-side move. Roth MKM note via Benzinga

Roth MKM reiterated a “Neutral” rating but raised its price target to $65 from $52 — the higher target narrows the gap to current levels (moderate upside implied) but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction to drive a strong buy-side move. Negative Sentiment: Recent company results show year-over-year softness: Matador’s last reported quarter had revenue down ~15.7% YoY and EPS fell vs. the prior-year quarter (reported $0.87 vs. $1.83 a year earlier), which can keep investors cautious despite beat versus consensus. Quarterly results and details

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Matador Resources Stock Down 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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