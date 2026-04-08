SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.34, but opened at $166.42. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $169.12, with a volume of 2,430,939 shares changing hands.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

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SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,596,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

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