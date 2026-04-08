Head-To-Head Review: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Augusta Gold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold 1 6 3 0 2.20

Profitability

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Eldorado Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

This table compares Augusta Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24% Eldorado Gold 27.89% 8.63% 5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Eldorado Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51 Eldorado Gold $1.80 billion 4.02 $507.26 million $2.48 14.71

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Augusta Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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