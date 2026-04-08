Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $12.69. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $12.8070, with a volume of 764,232 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.74 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 178.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.