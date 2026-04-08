Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 395,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 83.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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