Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.3890, with a volume of 105854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mega Fortune to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mega Fortune
Mega Fortune Stock Performance
Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
About Mega Fortune
We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.
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