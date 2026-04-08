Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.3890, with a volume of 105854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mega Fortune to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Mega Fortune Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

About Mega Fortune

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

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