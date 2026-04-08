Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.61, but opened at $58.00. Par Pacific shares last traded at $60.5870, with a volume of 542,358 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

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Par Pacific Trading Down 6.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Monteleone sold 108,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $5,889,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 457,167 shares in the company, valued at $24,714,448.02. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 38.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 140,514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,680,000 after buying an additional 1,190,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

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