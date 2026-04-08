Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 162.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMRC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Commerce.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Commerce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CMRC
Commerce.com Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce.com
In other Commerce.com news, insider Ellen F. Siminoff bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 353,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,799.02. This represents a 39.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Commerce.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $6,188,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,867,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,831,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,679,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Commerce.com Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.
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