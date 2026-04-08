Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 63,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 20,170 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Hypermarcas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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