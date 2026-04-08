Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 784,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 754,131 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9350 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

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Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 29.65, a current ratio of 29.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 28.1% during the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 440,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ladder Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 99.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 244,776 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ladder Capital by 52.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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