Head to Head Contrast: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Tenon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $11.40 million 9.75 -$35.57 million ($0.44) -2.58 Tenon Medical $3.94 million 2.18 -$12.56 million ($1.99) -0.38

Analyst Ratings

Tenon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tenon Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -262.29% -95.09% -71.11% Tenon Medical -318.36% -409.16% -110.06%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

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Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Tenon Medical

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Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

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