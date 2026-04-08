Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,423,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,901 shares.The stock last traded at $28.3070 and had previously closed at $29.37.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Down 3.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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