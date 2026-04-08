Anthony Cannestra Sells 50,000 Shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Stock

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of Blaize stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Blaize Price Performance
BZAI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 4,102,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Blaize Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blaize
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZAI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blaize by 301.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blaize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blaize by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,343,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 813,121 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Blaize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blaize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BZAI
About Blaize
Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.
The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.
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