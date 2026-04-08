Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.0160, but opened at $8.95. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 15,484 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

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