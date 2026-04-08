LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) versus ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Head to Head Survey

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) and LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceTitan and LZG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceTitan -16.64% -6.86% -5.80% LZG International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ServiceTitan has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LZG International has a beta of -2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceTitan $960.97 million 6.20 -$159.85 million ($1.72) -36.97 LZG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ServiceTitan and LZG International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LZG International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceTitan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceTitan and LZG International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceTitan 1 3 16 0 2.75 LZG International 0 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceTitan presently has a consensus price target of $113.56, indicating a potential upside of 78.61%. Given ServiceTitan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceTitan is more favorable than LZG International.

Summary

ServiceTitan beats LZG International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceTitan

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ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About LZG International

(Get Free Report)

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

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