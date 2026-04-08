Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.1780. 2,628,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,816,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hut 8 from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

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Hut 8 Stock Up 19.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

In related news, insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $269,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,243.80. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $226,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,068 shares in the company, valued at $591,935.40. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

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Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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