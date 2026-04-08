Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Still a Buy?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.6610. 198,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 813,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 14.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $914.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 553,251 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 527,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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