United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $99.5050. Approximately 6,760,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,935,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.50 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

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United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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