Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,663,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the previous session’s volume of 508,836 shares.The stock last traded at $27.44 and had previously closed at $27.30.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
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