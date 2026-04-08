Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,663,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the previous session’s volume of 508,836 shares.The stock last traded at $27.44 and had previously closed at $27.30.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

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Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

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