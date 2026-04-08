Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 73,247 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVVIY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Aviva Stock Up 3.9%

Aviva Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

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Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

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