Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,449,000 after acquiring an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in American Express by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,342,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,385,188,000 after purchasing an additional 530,967 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,292,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $720,535,000 after purchasing an additional 337,991 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Platinum card refresh is lifting engagement and customer spend, which supports revenue and loyalty even as AmEx invests to upgrade benefits. This underpins hopes for continued spend growth from premium cardholders. AXP Platinum Refresh Article

Platinum card refresh is lifting engagement and customer spend, which supports revenue and loyalty even as AmEx invests to upgrade benefits. This underpins hopes for continued spend growth from premium cardholders. Positive Sentiment: New multi‑year partnerships across dining, sports and lifestyle (including NFL and dining deals) are being highlighted by analysts as customer‑engagement drivers that can raise branded spend and card retention. Partnerships & Valuation Article

New multi‑year partnerships across dining, sports and lifestyle (including NFL and dining deals) are being highlighted by analysts as customer‑engagement drivers that can raise branded spend and card retention. Positive Sentiment: Several outlets and analysts (TipRanks, MarketBeat contrarian pieces) view AXP as undervalued after the pullback, arguing the company is widening its moat and that fundamentals (EPS growth, dividend increases) justify a buy for long‑term investors. TipRanks Moat Article

Several outlets and analysts (TipRanks, MarketBeat contrarian pieces) view AXP as undervalued after the pullback, arguing the company is widening its moat and that fundamentals (EPS growth, dividend increases) justify a buy for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Fintech competitor Aspire is expanding into the U.S. market to compete with corporate financial stacks; this adds competitive noise in the commercial/SMB payments space but isn’t an immediate threat to AmEx’s core consumer premium franchise. Aspire US Expansion Article

Fintech competitor Aspire is expanding into the U.S. market to compete with corporate financial stacks; this adds competitive noise in the commercial/SMB payments space but isn’t an immediate threat to AmEx’s core consumer premium franchise. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $323 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, signaling reduced upside from peers and tempering near‑term analyst sentiment. That reset is weighing on valuation expectations. Barclays Price Target Cut Article

Barclays cut its price target to $323 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, signaling reduced upside from peers and tempering near‑term analyst sentiment. That reset is weighing on valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Rising benefits and rewards costs tied to the Platinum refresh are pressuring margins; several writeups note stronger spend but tighter profit per dollar of spend, which could compress near‑term margins until yields or pricing adjusts. Zacks Margin Pressure Article

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $306.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $226.26 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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