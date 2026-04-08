Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ is Towercrest Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 868.6% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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