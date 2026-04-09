Franco-Nevada Investor Day: Risk-Off Gold Strategy, Optionality and Cobre Panamá Upside Drive Growth

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) used its Investor Day to outline a strategy centered on “risk-off” exposure to gold, disciplined dealmaking, and portfolio optionality that management said has driven long-term outperformance and positions the company for another leg of growth.

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Management frames the model around low risk and “optionality”

President and CEO Paul Brink said the company’s approach is built on two core ideas: “gold should be a risk-off investment,” and meaningful value can be created by gaining exposure to “resource optionality,” or the potential for mine lives and resources to expand over time as operators drill deeper and develop deposits.

Brink said the approach has worked over the past 18 years, citing a stock compound annual growth rate of “around 19%,” and noted the portfolio has been built over more than 40 years across “the old Franco and in the new Franco.” He also highlighted a five-year average “12% return on invested capital,” and said the company has no debt and “more than $3 billion available capital.”

Brink described five differentiators in how Franco-Nevada operates: shareholder alignment through insider ownership, financial flexibility, adaptability as a “capital provider,” a focus on optionality, and an understanding of commodity cyclicality.

ESG and sustainability messaging, plus portfolio examples

On sustainability, Brink described six pillars, including “responsible capital allocation,” good governance, climate action, and being “a good employer.” He said Franco-Nevada is “perennially top-rated by Sustainalytics,” added it was included in Corporate Knights’ “top 100 sustainable companies globally,” and said MSCI upgraded the company to “AAA-rated.”

Brink also provided examples of optionality across the portfolio. He said investments such as Detour Lake, Tasiast and “Ukon down in Australia” have grown to “up to 100x” the company’s investment, and cited Greenstone as a more recent example: a $6 million investment made “a couple of years back” that he said is now worth “more than $300 million,” or “50x.”

For streams on large copper mines, Brink said returns may be less “explosive” but can still improve materially as mine lives extend. He cited Candelaria, saying the mine life at the time of the deal was 14 years and is now 20 years, turning “14 years” into “32 years” over a 12-year period.

Growth outlook includes Cobre Panamá upside and long-term options

Brink said the company’s five-year outlook implies “12%–13% growth” from known assets, and pointed to Cobre Panamá as the largest swing factor. If the mine returns to full operations “within the next five years,” Brink said it could lift growth to “in the order of 45%” over the period.

He also discussed “royalty ounces,” a portfolio metric that converts streams to a 100% attributable basis. Brink said reserves and resources grew across categories year over year, with reserves contributions cited from Guadalupe, Taca Taca, Magino and Brucejack, and resource-category contributions cited from Detour, Malartic and Rogozna in Serbia. He said Cobre Panamá and New Prosperity were shown as potential but not included in official calculations due to timing uncertainty.

Brink also described the scale of the company’s exposure to exploration: 17.8 million acres across regions and “more than $600 million of exploration dollars” expected to be spent this year on properties where Franco-Nevada holds interests.

Business development strategy: discipline, downside protection, and partner quality

Chief Investment Officer Euan Gray said the growth strategy rests on providing exposure to “among the best precious metals royalties and streams” while “selectively” adding long-duration assets in other commodities. He emphasized deal structuring intended to “find the upside, but… mitigate the downside,” and said the company committed “over $3 billion” to new transactions in 2024 and 2025.

Gray said the company is focused on long-tenor assets, robust legal frameworks, and close alignment with assets and counterparties, citing Cobre Panamá as an example where Franco-Nevada has “undertakings down the chain and a counterparty located in Panamá,” which he said supports arbitration rights and reduces credit exposure.

He also said the company will remain opportunistic in non-precious commodities but intends to keep precious metals revenue at “at least 80% across the cycle,” pointing to copper growth potential from Taca Taca and Copper World.

Partners highlight project plans; Franco-Nevada details capital, guidance, and pipeline

Several operating and development partners presented updates:

Orezone VP Technical Paddy Downey outlined early plans for the Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, acquired March 23. He cited 2024 gold production of “about 91,000 ounces,” reserves of “1.2 million ounces” and resources of “2.3 million ounces,” and said the company plans extensive drilling and underground ramp-up efforts.

VP Technical Paddy Downey outlined early plans for the Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, acquired March 23. He cited 2024 gold production of “about 91,000 ounces,” reserves of “1.2 million ounces” and resources of “2.3 million ounces,” and said the company plans extensive drilling and underground ramp-up efforts. I-80 Gold CEO Richard Young said the company is producing “about 50,000 ounces per year” and is working toward “over 600,000 ounces per year.” He cited measured and indicated resources of “6.5 million ounces” and inferred resources of “7.5 million ounces,” plus “another 200 million ounces of silver,” and described a recapitalization that he said has the company “fully funded” through its development phases.

CEO Richard Young said the company is producing “about 50,000 ounces per year” and is working toward “over 600,000 ounces per year.” He cited measured and indicated resources of “6.5 million ounces” and inferred resources of “7.5 million ounces,” plus “another 200 million ounces of silver,” and described a recapitalization that he said has the company “fully funded” through its development phases. Discovery Silver VP Finance Mark Wooding said the company expects to increase gold production at the Porcupine assets to “between half a million and three-quarters of a million ounces” over three to five years, and said 2025 drilling is planned at “over 208,000 meters” with $55 million to $75 million in exploration investment. He also discussed the acquisition of Glencore’s Kidd operations and related processing flexibility.

VP Finance Mark Wooding said the company expects to increase gold production at the Porcupine assets to “between half a million and three-quarters of a million ounces” over three to five years, and said 2025 drilling is planned at “over 208,000 meters” with $55 million to $75 million in exploration investment. He also discussed the acquisition of Glencore’s Kidd operations and related processing flexibility. Equinox Gold VP Ryan King provided updates on Greenstone and Valentine in Canada, including Greenstone’s reserve base and ramp-up, and Valentine’s start-up timeline and potential phase two throughput expansion. He also discussed Mesquite and permitting progress at Castle Mountain under the U.S. FAST-41 process, with a “record of decision by the middle of December 2026” in the defined schedule.

VP Ryan King provided updates on Greenstone and Valentine in Canada, including Greenstone’s reserve base and ramp-up, and Valentine’s start-up timeline and potential phase two throughput expansion. He also discussed Mesquite and permitting progress at Castle Mountain under the U.S. FAST-41 process, with a “record of decision by the middle of December 2026” in the defined schedule. Minerals 260 CEO Luke McFadden described the 4.5 million-ounce Bullabulling gold project near Kalgoorlie and a “$220 million royalty and equity investment” by Franco-Nevada. He said the company is targeting feasibility study release “in the middle of this year” and first production by “the end of 2028.”

On Franco-Nevada’s own financial position, CFO Sandeep Rana said the company ended 2025 with about $670 million in cash and roughly $3.1 billion of available capital, combining cash, a credit facility, and an equity portfolio. He noted that unrealized gains and losses in marketable securities do not flow through EPS, citing an after-tax unrealized gain of $700 million last year. Rana also said Franco-Nevada’s 2025 EBITDA margin was 90% and earnings margin “just under 60%,” and emphasized the scalability of the model, noting the company has “just over 40 employees.”

Rana said the dividend was raised 16% in January to $0.44 per share per quarter, marking the “19th consecutive year-over-year increase.” He also provided 2026 guidance of 510,000 to 570,000 gold equivalent ounces sold, noting the company is now giving ranges for specific commodities and will use a fixed $4,500 gold price for GEO conversions in 2026.

In Q&A, Gray said the pipeline remains “very healthy,” with expectations for more project financings and potential third-party royalties. Rana said the company is open to debt but emphasized flexibility; he suggested “1.0x EBITDA might be reasonable.” Brink said Franco-Nevada would maintain underwriting discipline and could also look for value in other commodities given cyclicality.

On Cobre Panamá, Brink said the Panamanian government’s approval for First Quantum to process ore stockpiles was an important step, following approvals for preservation plans, shipment of trapped concentrate, and reopening of power plants. Rana estimated processing stockpiles could represent “about 27,000 GEOs” for Franco-Nevada, with timing likely weighted to the second half of the year and into 2027, though the company said it does not yet know the precise timing.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

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