Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.34 and traded as low as €77.74. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €79.24, with a volume of 814,601 shares.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.