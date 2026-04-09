Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as low as C$3.81. Dundee shares last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 24,146 shares trading hands.

Dundee Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.02.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corp is a public Canadian independent holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

Further Reading

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