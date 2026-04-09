QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and traded as high as $41.48. QNB shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 3,615 shares.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

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QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, operating through its principal subsidiary, QNB Bank. The bank delivers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its core offerings include deposit products, treasury management, consumer and commercial lending, and specialized credit solutions tailored to local market needs.

Founded in 1877 as Quakertown National Bank, QNB has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish a branch network across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey.

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