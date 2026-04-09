Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $5.10. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 54,707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Atossa Genetics to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

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Atossa Genetics Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atossa Genetics by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

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