Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Royalty Management had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Royalty Management Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ RMCO opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.07. Royalty Management has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

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Royalty Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Royalty Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Management stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Royalty Management as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Corporation is a Houston‐based mineral royalty acquisition and management company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests. The firm’s primary business activity is the acquisition of royalty and overriding royalty interests in onshore oil and gas properties, allowing investors to participate in production revenue streams without the operational risks associated with drilling and exploration. Royalty Management targets assets in established U.S.

Further Reading

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