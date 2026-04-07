Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Finward Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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