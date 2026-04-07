Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.9375.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $819.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

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Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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