Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLCO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $18.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 403,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,616.90. The trade was a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP A Robert D. Bailey acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $250,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 231,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,913.50. This trade represents a 6.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $570,868 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch + Lomb

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Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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