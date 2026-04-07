Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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