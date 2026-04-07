5,002 Shares in Workday, Inc. $WDAY Bought by Robinhood Asset Management LLC

Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $13,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,631,158.24. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 836,337 shares of company stock worth $120,308,405. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of WDAY opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.76 and a 12-month high of $276.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.