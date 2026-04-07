Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CNH Industrial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,157,000 after buying an additional 672,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNH Industrial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after buying an additional 811,419 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 505,221 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 89.0%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.