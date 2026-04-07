Intuit Inc. (INTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Intuit has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

About Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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