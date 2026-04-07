Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

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Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,709,000. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2,944.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 960,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 928,937 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,411,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 876,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (NYSE:RA) is a closed-end management investment company launched in June 2020. The fund is sponsored and managed by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. RA seeks to provide investors with high current income and long-term capital growth by acquiring a diversified portfolio of real assets and related securities.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and private credit investments.

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