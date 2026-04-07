Reviewing Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL) & ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hpil and ONEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00 ONEX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Given Hpil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hpil is more favorable than ONEX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Hpil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hpil and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hpil N/A N/A N/A ONEX 68.63% 7.16% 4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hpil and ONEX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ONEX $899.00 million 5.66 $617.00 million $8.87 8.36

ONEX has higher revenue and earnings than Hpil.

Volatility & Risk

Hpil has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONEX beats Hpil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hpil

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HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ONEX

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Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

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