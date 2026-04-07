Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 181,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 577,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 5.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12.

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About Green Thumb Industries

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Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

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