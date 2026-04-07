Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a positive return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million.

Skillsoft Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SKIL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 194,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,633. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.74.

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Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Skillsoft by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on SKIL

About Skillsoft

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Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a leading provider of corporate digital learning solutions designed to help organizations develop skills and drive performance. The company offers a range of cloud-based learning platforms and content libraries that cover technical training, leadership development, compliance, and productivity applications. Skillsoft’s flagship platform, Percipio, delivers micro-learning modules, video tutorials, books and audiobooks, hands-on labs and simulations, and practice assessments within a unified interface that can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices.

Skillsoft’s content spans IT certification preparation, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, and a variety of professional skills such as communication, management and sales.

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