TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.5030. Approximately 23,446,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 30,485,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

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TeraWulf Trading Up 7.0%

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 354,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,620. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,982.08. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and have sold 737,500 shares worth $11,897,750. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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