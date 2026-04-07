Head to Head Comparison: Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) vs. iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO)

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) and iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indivior and iBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indivior 0 0 1 0 3.00 iBio 1 0 2 3 3.17

Indivior presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.88%. iBio has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 125.12%. Given Indivior’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Indivior is more favorable than iBio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $791.00 million 3.81 $205.00 million $1.05 20.81 iBio $300,000.00 242.96 -$18.38 million ($1.00) -2.11

This table compares Indivior and iBio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than iBio. iBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Indivior has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and iBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior N/A N/A N/A iBio N/A -71.26% -57.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Indivior shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of iBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Indivior

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Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

About iBio

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iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. In addition, it is developing recombinant proteins for third parties on a catalog and custom basis; and offers a range of process development, manufacturing, filling and finishing, and bio analytic services. iBio, Inc. has a license agreement with Planet Biotechnology, Inc. to develop therapeutics for infectious diseases; collaboration agreement with The Texas A&M University System for the development of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine candidates; license agreement with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna; and collaboration agreement with CC-Pharming Ltd. The company is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

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