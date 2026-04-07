Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8937, but opened at $0.9296. Sharp shares last traded at $0.9296, with a volume of 515 shares.

Sharp Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

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Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.57%.Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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