Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $7.25

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

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Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,443. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $884.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

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Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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