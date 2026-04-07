Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 DLocal 0 2 6 1 2.89

DLocal has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A DLocal 18.00% 40.40% 15.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and DLocal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLocal $1.09 billion 3.44 $196.80 million $0.64 19.91

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DLocal beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

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Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

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