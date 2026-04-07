Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $224.49 and last traded at $224.35. 6,645,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,693,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

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Insider Activity

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $280.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

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Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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