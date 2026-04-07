Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $224.49 and last traded at $224.35. 6,645,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,693,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.65.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.54.
Read Our Latest Report on LRCX
Insider Activity
Trending Headlines about Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent operating momentum: Lam has delivered consecutive beats with strong margins and set Q3 FY2026 guidance (EPS 1.25–1.45), supporting the bull case that AI-driven wafer fab equipment demand can sustain revenue and profit growth.
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven systems growth — Zacks reports Systems revenue jumped ~28% as customers increase WFE spending for AI chips, reinforcing near‑term sales momentum. AI Boom Aids LRCX’s Systems Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst and hedge‑fund sentiment: Coverage is heavily bullish (24 Buys, 4 Holds) and inclusion on hedge‑fund AI chip lists boosts investor confidence in secular demand for Lam’s tools. Lam Research (LRCX) Fuels Bullish Sentiment Despite Supply Chain Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Price target lift: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $260 (while keeping an Equal‑Weight rating), signaling higher medium‑term valuation assumptions from a major bank. Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $260
- Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term catalyst: Q3 FY2026 earnings are scheduled for April 22 after the close — the print is a key test of whether AI spending momentum and margins can continue amid rising macro/geopolitical noise. Dear Lam Research Investors, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term analysis pieces (The Motley Fool) explore whether LRCX can sustain returns into 2025–2026 — useful for strategic investors but less likely to move the stock immediately. Is Lam Research Stock a Smart Investment for 2025?
- Negative Sentiment: Supply‑chain and geopolitical risks: Coverage notes ongoing supply‑chain fragility and macro/geopolitical headwinds that could disrupt shipments or capex timing for customers, creating downside risk if demand slips or delivery mixes shift. Lam Research (LRCX) Fuels Bullish Sentiment Despite Supply Chain Risks
Institutional Trading of Lam Research
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lam Research Stock Up 1.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $280.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
Further Reading
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