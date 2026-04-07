Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/24/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics is now covered by Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/17/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from $105.00.

2/10/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by William Blair from “market perform” to “outperform”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $30,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,697. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $137,935.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $761,697.18. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955 over the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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