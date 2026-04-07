Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,428,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

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Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Levi Strauss & Co. this week:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $151,648.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 98,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,366.34. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,704.17. The trade was a 30.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,068,909. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

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Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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