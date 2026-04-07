Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $3.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

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Newell Brands Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 3,206,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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